Two men sentenced in separate Quad-Cities federal cases

Two men have been sentenced in federal court in separate Quad-Cities cases — one in an obscenity case and the other in relation to drug trafficking.

Gerald Brian Hoard

Hoard, 49, of Bettendorf, on Monday received a sentence of time served on a charge of attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa. He has been in custody since March 15. He must also serve three years of supervised release, including one year at a residential halfway house.

The southern district includes Scott County.

Federal authorities allege Hoard communicated on social media with a person he thought was a 14-year-old, sending the person a picture of his genitals, according to the news release. The person was actually an undercover police officer.

The release states that Hoard also agreed to meet the person he thought was the teenager at a local store in order to engage in sexual activity.

He was indicted in March, according to federal court records.

That indictment states the social media contact happened in September of 2021.

Hoard was initially charged with attempted enticement of a minor, but that was changed to the attempted transfer charge as part of a plea agreement with federal prosecutors, according to court records.

Chief Judge Stephanie M. Rose accepted his guilty plea in August and she handed down the sentence on Monday.

Shawn Michael Pfister

Pfister, 44, of Pueblo, Colo., received a total sentence of 294 months — the equivalent of 24.5 years — for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and carrying a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of Illinois. Upon completion of his prison sentence he must also serve five years of supervised release.

The district includes Rock Island County.

Federal prosecutors said during his sentencing that Pfister, who once lived in Illinois, played a role “in large-scale drug trafficking, bringing kilogram-sized quantities from out of state to the Quad-Cities for resale,” according to the release.

Pfister pleaded guilty in 2018, according to the news release.

Chief Judge Sara Darrow handed down Pfister’s sentence on Nov. 22, the release states.