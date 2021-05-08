 Skip to main content
Two men shot in Bettendorf
Police Lights

Two men are in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting late Friday night in Bettendorf.

Police are searching for two suspects but did not release descriptions.

Authorities say the shooting happened just after 11 p.m. in the 2700 block of Magnolia Drive. The victims are 19 and 29 years old. One was flown to Iowa City for treatment.

Nearby buildings and cars were struck by gunfire, and police are executing search warrants and obtaining surveillance video.

Police said they aren't sure of the connection between the suspects and victims but don't believe the shooting was random.

They ask anyone with information to call 563-344-4017 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500.

