Two more COVID-19 deaths in the Quad-Cities, positivity rates fall

This week started the same way the previous ended, with multiple COVID-19-related deaths in the Quad-Cities.

Health officials in Rock Island County and Scott County each reported a death Monday. The Quad-Cities death toll is 563.

Rock Island County Health Department reported the COVID-19 death of a man in his 50s who died at home. The total number of deaths from the virus is now 321 in the county.

Scott County's death was 321st tied to the virus since the start of the pandemic.

Positivity rates fall, vaccination rates rise

While local COVID-19 deaths have been reported on an almost daily basis since the start of last week, positivity rates have fallen in Scott County and throughout both local hospitals systems.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported a seven-day positivity of 4.4% and 108 new cases over the same seven days. Scott County has maintained a positivity rate below 5% for over a week — a marked drop of of the over-9% rate sustained during the month of April.