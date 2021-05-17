Two more COVID-19 deaths in the Quad-Cities, positivity rates fall

This week started the same way the previous ended, with multiple COVID-19-related deaths in the Quad-Cities.
Health officials in Rock Island County and Scott County each reported a death Monday. The Quad-Cities death toll is 563.
Rock Island County Health Department reported the COVID-19 death of a man in his 50s who died at home. The total number of deaths from the virus is now 321 in the county.
Scott County's death was 321st tied to the virus since the start of the pandemic.
Positivity rates fall, vaccination rates rise
While local COVID-19 deaths have been reported on an almost daily basis since the start of last week, positivity rates have fallen in Scott County and throughout both local hospitals systems.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported a seven-day positivity of 4.4% and 108 new cases over the same seven days. Scott County has maintained a positivity rate below 5% for over a week — a marked drop of of the over-9% rate sustained during the month of April.
The Illinois Department of Public Health said the seven-day positivity rate in Rock Island County remained 4.9%. The rate has not changed dramatically in the last two weeks, and the just-below 5% rate was tempered Monday when state health officials also reported a rate of 151 new cases per 100,000 in the county — an increased over the last reporting period.
There was improvement in the positivity rates at Genesis Health System and UnityPoint Health-Trinity. On Monday, Genesis reported 31 patients hospitalized with severe systems of the virus and a positivity rate 4.98%. Trinity reported 22 COVID-19 patients and a seven-day positivity rate of 14.80%.
Rock Island County health officials said 19 county residents are hospitalized with the virus.
The vaccination rate in the Quad-Cities has reached 40% — a total of 113,453 fully vaccinated people out of the area's combined population of 316,774. Scott County reported 69,262 fully vaccinated people, while Rock Island County reported 44,191 fully vaccinated residents.
The Rock Island County Health Department also reported 47 new cases of COVID-19 since the last report on Friday. The county's total since the start of the pandemic is now 14,784.
In the same time span, Scott County saw 43 new COVID-19 cases, for a total of 21,496 since last March.
CDC guidelines
In Illinois, Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health announced the state will align mask and distance requirements with the latest CDC guidance. That means fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks or socially distance indoors, with a few exceptions.
While people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 won't be required to wear masks in many settings, updated federal guidance recommends that masks and social distancing still be required in schools for the rest of the school year.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance Saturday that clarified schools should continue to use the current COVID-19 prevention strategies, including universal masking and social distancing. Originally, the CDC announced Thursday that fully vaccinated people wouldn't need to wear masks or practice social distancing indoors or outdoors, except under certain circumstances or when state, local, or company policy requires masks.