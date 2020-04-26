You are the owner of this article.
Two more COVID-19 deaths reported in the Quad-City region
Two more COVID-19-related deaths -- one in Clinton County and another in Rock Island County -- were reported Sunday.

In Iowa

The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Sunday reported six additional deaths – including one in Clinton County – in the state.

The IDPH was notified of 384 additional positive cases for a total of 5,476 positive cases.

The Clinton County death was an elderly adult 81 years old or older.

According to IDPH, 286 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, and 1,900 Iowans have recovered. As of Sunday, one in 87 Iowans have already been tested.

There have been an additional 1,356 negative tests for a total of 30,614 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

Rock Island County

The Rock Island County Health Department on Sunday reported the seventh death of a Rock Island County resident to COVID-19.

The patient was a man in his 50s who had been hospitalized in Peoria, Ill.

“We extend our deepest condolences to this man’s family and friends,” Nita Ludwig, administrator at the Rock Island County Health Department, said in a news release. “We urge everyone to stay home as much as possible to give our older and more vulnerable residents the best chance not to get sick.”

In addition, the health department reported seven new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 360. Currently, 19 patients are hospitalized.

The new cases are:

• Woman in her 80s isolating at home

• Woman in her 60s isolating at home

• Woman in her 60s isolating at home

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday announced 2,126 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 59 additional deaths.

