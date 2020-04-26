Two more COVID-19 deaths reported in the Quad-City region

The patient was a man in his 50s who had been hospitalized in Peoria, Ill.

“We extend our deepest condolences to this man’s family and friends,” Nita Ludwig, administrator at the Rock Island County Health Department, said in a news release. “We urge everyone to stay home as much as possible to give our older and more vulnerable residents the best chance not to get sick.”

In addition, the health department reported seven new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 360. Currently, 19 patients are hospitalized.

The new cases are:

• Woman in her 80s isolating at home

• Woman in her 60s isolating at home

• Woman in her 60s isolating at home

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday announced 2,126 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 59 additional deaths.

