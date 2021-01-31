Two more COVID-related deaths reported in Scott County

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday reported 2,428 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total number of infections to 1,126,301 since the pandemic began. The state also reported an additional 40 COVID-related deaths, bringing the state’s total to 19,243 since the pandemic was announced.

The Iowa Department of Public Health on Sunday reported 683 new COVID cases, bringing the total number in the state to 319,244 since the pandemic began. Iowa also reported 250 additional deaths bringing the total number of COVID-related deaths in the state to 4,901 since the start of the pandemic.

Iowa Health officials also reported 43 new cases of COVID-19 in Scott County on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 16,228 since the start of the pandemic. Iowa Health officials also reported two additional deaths in the county, bringing the number of COVID-related deaths in Scott County to 180 since the pandemic was announced.

Rock Island County could not get numbers on Sunday due to technical issues. Rock Island County Health Department officials said COVID numbers will be updated Monday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.