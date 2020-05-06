Two more deaths in Rock Island County; Joslin's Tyson now has 101 positive COVID-19 cases

“We can’t afford to have our community lose interest or stop listening to our messages on what we must do to keep this virus from increasing its spread and severity in our community,” he said.

While also urging people to keep supporting local restaurants for carry-out, Rivers said people must continue to refrain from hanging around the establishment or nearby.

“We all look forward until we can sit down and enjoy the company of family and friends at our local hangouts,” he said. “And that time will come, but it is not now.”

While some of the focus Wednesday was on long-term care facilities, Ludwig noted, “Just know this, your personal decision will affect more than just you.”

In Rock Island County, in terms of long-term care facilities, Generations in Rock Island has had 22 positive cases and six deaths; Hope Creek Care Center in East Moline has had five cases and one death; Centennial Care in Moline has had 21 cases and one death; Friendship Manor in Rock Island has had two cases and no deaths; Park Vista in East Moline has had two cases and no deaths; Fort Armstrong in Rock Island has had eight cases and no deaths.