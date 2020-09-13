Two more people have died of COVID-19 in Rock Island County. In the Quad-Cities, there have been 98 deaths.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two more Rock Island County residents have died of COVID-19, bringing the total to 73. The total number of deaths from the virus in the Quad-Cities is 98.

On Sunday, Rock Island County Health Department reported a woman in her 80s and a man in his 70s, both of whom has been hospitalized, had died.

“We are saddened to report that two more residents in our county have died with COVID-19,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “We send our condolences to their friends and families.

“We urge residents to keep doing their part to reduce the spread of the virus by staying home as much as possible, washing their hands frequently, and socially distancing and wearing a face covering when out. Our most vulnerable residents need help from all of us.”

The department also reported an additional 20 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 2,684. Eleven patients are hospitalized.

The new cases are: one woman in her 80s, one woman in her 70s, two women in their 40s, four women in their 30s, two women in their 20s, one girl in her teens, two girls younger than 13, two men in their 50s, one man in his 30s, two men in their 20s, one boy in his teens and one boy younger than 10.