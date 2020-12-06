Two more Quad-Citians died of COVID-19

Two elderly men have died of COVID-19, Rock Island County health officials reported Sunday. A total of 270 people have died from the virus in the Quad-Cities.

The latest deaths were a man in his 80s who had been living in a long-term-care facility; and a man in his 80s who had been hospitalized. The virus has claimed 175 lives in the county.

Rock Island County reported 69 newly confirmed cases, for a total of 9,080. There are 67 people hospitalized with the virus.

Scott County confirmed 113 new cases, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health coronavirus website. The county total is 12,127 with 95 deaths.

Iowa reported 1,767 new cases, for a total of 243,982, with 2,682 deaths.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Illinois reported 7,598 new cases, for a total of 787,573, with 13,255 deaths.

The temporary free testing center at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline tested 517 people on Saturday. Rock Island County Board of Health Chief Operating Officer Janet Hill said the start of testing was delayed 90 minutes Sunday by logistical delays.

The IDPH temporary site will return from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 15-16 and Dec. 26-27, also at the TaxSlayer Center.