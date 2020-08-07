Two more Rock Island County residents die of COVID-19-related causes

Health officials said a woman in her 70s and a man in his 80s were the latest to succumb to complications caused by the novel coronavirus. The total number of deaths in Rock Island County is now 36.

“Five Rock Island County residents have died this week from COVID-19. This should be a wake-up call to everyone,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “We urge everyone to do what they can to reduce the spread of the virus and to keep our most vulnerable residents from getting sick. Please stay home as much as possible, wear a face covering and keep at least 6 feet between you and others when you are away from home, and wash your hands frequently. These are our best tools to prevent further transmission of the virus.”