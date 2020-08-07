Two more Rock Island County residents die of COVID-19-related causes

The Rock Island County Health Department reported two deaths from COVID-19-related causes Friday.
Health officials said a woman in her 70s and a man in his 80s were the latest to succumb to complications caused by the novel coronavirus. The total number of deaths in Rock Island County is now 36.
“Five Rock Island County residents have died this week from COVID-19. This should be a wake-up call to everyone,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “We urge everyone to do what they can to reduce the spread of the virus and to keep our most vulnerable residents from getting sick. Please stay home as much as possible, wear a face covering and keep at least 6 feet between you and others when you are away from home, and wash your hands frequently. These are our best tools to prevent further transmission of the virus.”
The Rock Island County Health Department reported 22 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 1,715. There are 17 patients hospitalized in Rock Island County.
Scott County officials reported 17 new positive tests for COVID-19, bringing the total to 1,660. The county's death toll remained at 14.
In the effort to flatten the spread of the new virus, the area's major public transportation company announced new safety requirements Friday.
Starting Aug. 10, all riders over the age of 2, and who are medically able to do so, on the Metro Illinois Quad-Cities bus system will be required to wear a face covering while on a Metro bus or in a terminal.
Metros Illinois Quad-Cities serves all of the Quad-City area.
According to a news release, over the past several weeks Metro has distributed nearly 2000 “Ride Safe” kits to passengers, which include a washable face covering, hand sanitizer and ride safe tips. Signage posted in buses and terminals remind passengers to social distance and stay home when sick, while also informing them of cleaning and disinfecting processes Metro has put in place. All vehicles are cleaned and disinfected nightly with an
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,084 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 21 additional confirmed deaths. Officials reported a total of 190,508 cases and 7,613 deaths, in 102 counties
The Illinois Department of Public Health also said 13 counties in Illinois were considered to be at a warning level for COVID-19. A county enters a warning level when two or more COVID-19 risk indicators that measure the amount of COVID-19 increase.
The 13 counties are Cass, Coles, Grundy, Iroquois, Jackson, Monroe, Perry, Saline, St. Clair, Tazewell, Union, Williamson and Winnebago.
Iowa officials reported 463 new COVID-19 cases, raising the state-wide total to 47,823. The state's death toll is 912.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.