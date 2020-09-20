Two new apartments add 111 homes to downtown Davenport

The $8 million apartment building under construction at the corner of West River Drive and Ripley Street will house 55 apartments, including five units on the first floor that will be two-story, with "a walk-up, brownstone-type feel," Pete Stopulos, one of the developers, said.
The building called 400 River also will offer balconies with river views in every apartment — studio to two-bedroom — an amenity he called "apropos to our time." Another feature differentiating the project from other downtown apartments is that there will be 22 spots of covered parking underneath, plus additional on-site.
But the crowning touch, Stopulos said, will be a 5,000-square-foot roof deck that will overlook LeClaire Park and Modern Woodmen Park. "It will be a really, really neat feature," he said.
He hopes to have construction finished by summer of 2021 "at the latest."
The space most recently was a parking lot, and Stopulos and partners had previously proposed an 11-story luxury condominium building for the site.
But building an apartment building "just made a lot more financial sense" than pursuing the condo project, Stopulos has said. It would have been "harder for us to absorb the financial risk on a $15 million project with only five pre-sold units," he has said.
For financing, the project this year received $1 million in workforce housing tax credits from the Iowa Economic Development Authority, and it will be able to use $1 million in brownfield tax credits that were awarded for the condo project that will carry over.
Developers may receive credits of up to 20% of the cost related to construction/rehabilitation. The sale of the credits to investors can be used as equity in the project.
As part of the "local match" requirement for the developer's application for workforce housing tax credits, the city of Davenport is providing a 10-year tax abatement.
The architect on the building is Shive-Hattery, Cedar Rapids, and the contractor is Build to Suit, Bettendorf.
... And on 2nd Street
Urbane 210 is the name of the $8 million building being constructed south of the RiverCenter by Merge Urban Development Group, Cedar Falls, Iowa. The name refers to the building's street address of 210 E. 2nd St.
It is expected to be finished in the summer of 2021.
Rising in former city-owned green space, just west of Tag Communications, it will have 6,000-square-feet of commercial space geared toward micro-shops and entrepreneurial small-businesses of 600- to 1,000-square-feet, along with a larger space for a restaurant or anchor tenant.
The apartments will be a mix of studios and one- and two-bedroom units.
"We are way excited about this," said Kyle Carter, executive director of the Downtown Davenport Partnership, and arm of the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce.
"It's not just another housing project, but it will help entrepreneurs and small business owners. It will boost that whole corridor.
"To have five businesses in one tight space like that should really make a difference. It will boost that whole corridor. It will promote critical mass. It will bring retail back to 2nd Street."
Also, the apartments will be "a style of unit we haven't had before," offering smaller spaces than most of the redevelopment projects, he said.
The project also is getting an infusion of funding via a little-noticed program created by the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act that encourages private investment and community revitalization in "Qualified Opportunity Zones," Carter said. The program allows investors with capital gains tax liability to defer, reduce and eliminate their taxes by investing in qualified opportunity funds.
The U.S. Treasury designated a total of more than 8,7000 qualified opportunity zones across the county. Of those, 10 are within the Quad-City region, including downtown Davenport.
Merge's entire focus is on real estate development in Qualified Opportunity Zones across the Midwest, according to its website. The Davenport project has investors from four states, including Iowa.
Earlier this year, Merge also received a $1 million workforce housing tax credit from the Iowa Economic Development Authority, an award that spurred the company's purchase of the land from the city for $250,000.
As part of the "local match" requirement for the developer's application for workforce housing tax credits, the city agreed to give a maximum 100% tax break on the improved land for 10 years for its residential space with the option of a sliding scale or fixed break for its ground-floor retail, Bruce Berger, the city's community and economic development director, has said.
The city had entertained at least one other serious offer for the land, from Tag Communications, but the two did not reach agreement.
Financing for the Merge project is being provided by Great Southern Bank. Slingshot Architecture, based in Des Moines, is the architect and Estes Construction, Davenport, is the general contractor.
