Two new school principals named

Savage reported over 400 district staff were able to get their first dose of the vaccine at a Jan. 30 clinic held at Wharton Field House. In all, she said, the 80 percent of staff members who said they wanted the vaccine have been able to get their first doses. A follow-up vaccination clinic is planned for Feb. 27. Savage praised district nurses and the staff of Community Health Care for running the clinic and said the district has offered Wharton to CHC to utilize as a vaccination site for other school districts in the county.

Savage said the district will continue making decisions based on best judgements and information available at the time with an overarching focus on safety as a guide. She said principals and teachers are working diligently to review how students can return for more in-person learning and how safety measures can be maintained, including measuring six-foot distancing.

Savage said out of 131 kindergarten through fifth grade classrooms in the district, all but 15 have the space needed to safely combine “A” and “B” cohort students together with proper distancing.

Also from the survey, Savage said 30 percent of parents said they are concerned about students returning for full school days due to questions about lunch-time safety. She said staff are exploring options for these students.