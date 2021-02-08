Two new school principals named

Moline-Coal Valley school board members Monday named two new elementary principals and also discussed an expected proposal that would provide more in-person learning for students.
Board members returned from a closed session Monday to appoint Lynsy Oswald to serve as principal of Hamilton Elementary, with board member Kate Schaefer abstaining from the vote.
Oswald is currently assistant principal of Hamilton. She will replace retiring Principal Todd Williams. Williams has served Moline-Coal Valley for 17 years.
Board members also approved Tara Bahnks to serve as principal of Willard Elementary. Bahnks currently serves as principal of Mable Woolsey Elementary, Knoxville, Ill. She is replacing retiring Principal Victoria Diamond-Bohlman, who has served the district 28 years.
Also Monday, board members heard from Superintendent Rachel Savage that 70 percent of parents said in a recent survey that they would send their students for more in-person learning if it was made available. Savage said principals and teachers are reviewing options and a recommendation could be delivered for board approval in two weeks. The proposal will likely recommend four days per week, she said.
Savage said district efforts are focused on getting the youngest students back for more in-person learning now that staff who wanted vaccines have received their first doses of the Moderna vaccine and COVID-19 metrics are improving
Savage reported over 400 district staff were able to get their first dose of the vaccine at a Jan. 30 clinic held at Wharton Field House. In all, she said, the 80 percent of staff members who said they wanted the vaccine have been able to get their first doses. A follow-up vaccination clinic is planned for Feb. 27. Savage praised district nurses and the staff of Community Health Care for running the clinic and said the district has offered Wharton to CHC to utilize as a vaccination site for other school districts in the county.
Savage said the district will continue making decisions based on best judgements and information available at the time with an overarching focus on safety as a guide. She said principals and teachers are working diligently to review how students can return for more in-person learning and how safety measures can be maintained, including measuring six-foot distancing.
Savage said out of 131 kindergarten through fifth grade classrooms in the district, all but 15 have the space needed to safely combine “A” and “B” cohort students together with proper distancing.
Also from the survey, Savage said 30 percent of parents said they are concerned about students returning for full school days due to questions about lunch-time safety. She said staff are exploring options for these students.
Prior to hearing from Savage, board President Sangeetha Rayapati read comments that were submitted by three people who urged the district to provide more in-person learning for students. The commenters cited CDC recommendations, the decisions of other neighboring districts, and the concern that limited in-person school options leads to increased risks of depression and suicide in children.
In other business, board members:
– Heard a special services update and learned administrators are reviewing district discipline practices.
– Approved hiring Legat Architects, Moline, for design services for ceiling tile replacement and installation of LED lighting at Lincoln-Irving and Logan schools. The cost of this work is $45,000.