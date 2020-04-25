Two officers involved in Saturday shooting, suspect has life-threatening injuries

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A suspect was hospitalized Sunday with life-threatening injuries after two Rock Island police officers shot him Saturday night.

Here’s what happened, Jason Foy, deputy chief of police, said in a Sunday news release:

The incident

Shortly after 8:30 p.m., Rock Island police responded to 2930 5th Ave. after a report of a man with a firearm holding two females against their will and threatening to kill them inside an apartment.

The officers confronted the suspect, armed with a handgun, as he jumped from the apartment window. “Two officers subsequently discharged their firearms, striking the suspect,” Foy said.

The suspect was transported by ambulance to UnityPoint - Trinity, Rock Island, and later transferred to St. Francis Hospital, Peoria, Ill.