Two officers involved in Saturday shooting, suspect has life-threatening injuries

A suspect was hospitalized Sunday with life-threatening injuries after two Rock Island police officers shot him Saturday night.
Here’s what happened, Jason Foy, deputy chief of police, said in a Sunday news release:
The incident
Shortly after 8:30 p.m., Rock Island police responded to 2930 5th Ave. after a report of a man with a firearm holding two females against their will and threatening to kill them inside an apartment.
The officers confronted the suspect, armed with a handgun, as he jumped from the apartment window. “Two officers subsequently discharged their firearms, striking the suspect,” Foy said.
The suspect was transported by ambulance to UnityPoint - Trinity, Rock Island, and later transferred to St. Francis Hospital, Peoria, Ill.
The Rock Island County Integrity Task Force will conduct an investigation into the shooting. The officers involved will be placed on administrative leave, according to standard department protocol.
The identities of the involved officers and suspect are not being released.
At the scene
Several neighbors reported hearing three shots. The neighbors said when they looked outside the police were on the scene.
Police blocked off the eastbound lanes of 5th Avenue and used a parking lot west of the apartment building to park their vehicles for the investigation.
The shooting occurred on the west side of the three-story building that was built in 1928.
Police ask anyone with information about the case to contact the Rock Island County Integrity Task Force at 309-752-4915, the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677, or Crime-Stoppers at 309-762-9500.
