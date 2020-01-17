Two plays in Quad-Cities recall children of Terezin concentration camp

In “I Never Saw Another Butterfly,” Raja, having lived through it all, teaches the children when there was nothing to teach with, helping to give them hope when there was little reason for hope, creating a world of laughter, of flowers and butterflies behind barbed wire — tells the true story of the children, according to a synopsis.

There were no butterflies at Terezin, but they were a symbol of defiance, making it possible for kids to live and play while waiting to be transported, the summary says.

The Celeste Raspanti one-act play is based on poetry created in the concentration camp by the Jewish children of Prague.

The Black Box cast includes Laila Haley as Raja, Mischa Hooker and Patti Flaherty as her parents, Justin Ruefer as Pavel (her brother) and Dee Canfield as her Aunt Vera.

“We are always so honored to have so many actors join us for the first time on the Black Box stage,” Adams said of the cast, “and we are very grateful for the generous support of the Jewish Federation of the Quad Cities and Allan Ross.