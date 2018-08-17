The Rock Island Arsenal plans to honor a Medal of Honor winner and the first black employee on the island next week by naming two streets in its new housing addition after them.
The installation will honor John F. Baker Jr. and Milton Howard at a ceremony Tuesday.
Baker, who was born in Davenport and grew up in Moline, was awarded the Medal of Honor in 1968.
The Quad-Cities' only recipient of the nation's highest military honor, initially tried to enlist in the Marines but was refused because he only was 5-feet 2-inches tall.
He ended up joining the Army instead and fought in the Vietnam War. In 1966, he saved eight of his fellow soldiers while under heavy fire near the Cambodian border, wiping out a number of enemy bunkers and killing several Viet Cong snipers.
He retired from the Army as a master sergeant.
Baker, who died in 2012, was honored eight years ago in the Quad-Cities when the Interstate-280 bridge was named for him.
Also being honored next week is Milton Howard, who worked on the Arsenal from 1866 to 1922.
Howard was born a free man in Muscatine, but he was kidnapped along with his family when he was a baby and forced into slavery.
He eventually escaped and ended up fighting for the Union Army in the Civil War.
Afterward, Howard got a job on the Arsenal, the first black man to do so, said George Eaton, the historian at the U.S. Army Sustainment Command, which is headquartered on the island.
Howard saved the life of an Arsenal commander who had fallen through some ice while inspecting a dam.
In addition, two of his grandsons were leaders on the island. Howard Perkins was the island's first equal employment opportunity officer. Another grandson, Glenn Perkins, was the first black supervisor on the island.
The ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the Arsenal.