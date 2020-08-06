Two Quad-City libraries awarded grants

Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White awarded $559,358 in 2021 Project Next Generation (PNG) grants to 28 public libraries statewide. PNG is a mentoring program created by Secretary White and administered through Illinois public libraries. Project mentors work with middle and high school students as the participants develop skills to use various technologies, achieve success through project-based learning and gain life skills such as effective communication, goal-setting and conflict resolution.
Two local libraries benefitted — the Moline Public Library receiving $15,400, and Coal Valley’s Robert R. Jones Library District, receiving $26,899.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.