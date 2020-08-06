You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two Quad-City libraries awarded grants
topical

Two Quad-City libraries awarded grants

{{featured_button_text}}

Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White awarded $559,358 in 2021 Project Next Generation (PNG) grants to 28 public libraries statewide. PNG is a mentoring program created by Secretary White and administered through Illinois public libraries. Project mentors work with middle and high school students as the participants develop skills to use various technologies, achieve success through project-based learning and gain life skills such as effective communication, goal-setting and conflict resolution.

Two local libraries benefitted — the Moline Public Library receiving $15,400, and Coal Valley’s Robert R. Jones Library District, receiving $26,899.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Josh Duffee plays Bix’s music to honor him on the day of his death

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News