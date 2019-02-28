In an effort to increase awareness, dispel stereotypes and celebrate diversity, the Rev. Robb McCoy has developed a world-religion class that will be held at Two Rivers United Methodist Church, 1820 5th Ave., Rock Island.
He invites leaders and practitioners of other faiths to be a part of the series.
Two classes will be offered. On Sundays from 10:45 a.m. until noon, an inter-generational class will be held.
The same material will be covered during a “lunch and learn” class at noon Mondays, when participants can bring their own lunches.
Classes will begin March 10 and March 11. For more information, call 309-788-9384.