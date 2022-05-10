Two Rivers YMCA, library raise $7.8 million for new Rock Island center

Under warm sunny skies, about 60 people gathered on Tuesday at the site of the former Tri-City Jewish Center, Rock Island, to hear an update on a $7.8 million capital campaign to transform the building into a new community center to be shared by branches of the Two Rivers YMCA of Moline and the Rock Island Library.

As construction crews continued work outside and inside the building, Tom Thoms, a tri-chair of the campaign, told the crowd that although the campaign goal was reached – even exceeded – thanks to the support of more than 400 donors, inflation and rising construction costs mean that more money is needed.

Supporters are trying to raise an additional $500,000, Anika Martin, the Y’s community relations director, said. Once that is accomplished, the center will be debt-free, with the purchase price, construction, site work, architect and engineering fees, furnishings and fixtures all covered.

Construction began in late March, and late fall is the target date for opening.

For the library, the location replaces its 30/31 location just down the street that closed in December of 2019 and for the Y, it marks an expansion of programs to an underserved area.

Thoms and staff members of both organizations said their services – character development, mentoring and internet access, for examples -- are needed now more than ever because of challenges and “gaps” caused by the pandemic.

Children need a safe place to go after school and access to reliable information for homework, and adults need help with career development and job searches, they said.

The Y’s Martin said there is “a glaring difference” in the overall behavior of young people coming to the Moline Y after school compared to three years ago.

The Moline Y sits near the Moline-East Moline border, and when Wilson Middle School dismisses for the day, the Y was accustomed to getting an influx of children that might occasionally require Martin and others to get up from their desks to corral rowdy behavior such as cursing, shoving and fighting, Martin said.

“Now, today, it’s a much different world,” she said. “We don’t sit much anymore. We’re spending way more time than we were three years ago on what we call character development,” reminding young people to treat others with respect.

She attributes this difference to disruptions caused by the pandemic in which children were not in classrooms and in too many cases did not have anyone at home to be a positive influence. “There is an absolute need for this project, and we’re really hoping to move ahead with this,” Martin said.

Lisa Lockheart, publicity and outreach liaison for the library, agreed, saying the need for connectivity, be it social or computer-digital, is greater than ever. For the first time, the library will be able to provide a dedicated space for teens. “We’ve had no place (at any branch) for them to go and just be,” she said.

In addition to offering computers, wi-fi internet access and databases for home learning and research, there will be dedicated study space, she said.

What the center will include

The building’s original entrance, located under a covered drive-through, will be enclosed and bumped out on the west side (toward 30th Street) to create a total of 5,000 square feet of additional space. The new entrance will be built on the other side of this bump-out.

Of the approximately 34,000-square-feet of space in the reconfigured building, the Y will occupy about 65% on the west side and the library will occupy about 35% on the east side with a shared lobby entrance between the two.

The library: Will include modular shelving for a modest collection of books, but there also will be the teen area plus meeting and study space that the library never had before. “We get calls all the time asking if we have space for a group of four and we have to say ‘no,’” Lockheart said.

The Jewish center’s former 176-seat sanctuary will become a community room for bigger programs, the most impactful aspect for the library in this new location.

Help with adult job searches is another point of emphasis, Lockheart said.

As part of construction, a concrete pad is being laid in the green space east of the building that will be an outdoor reading area, enclosed by a fence.

The Y: Both a gymnasium and a large commercial kitchen were built as part of the Jewish center and both will be fully utilized by the Y – the gym will be used for exercise and the kitchen to support the robust Nourish program in which meals are prepared for students in 35 Rock Island County sites. In 2021, more than 100,000 free meals were provided through this program.

In addition to filling empty stomachs, nourishing meals are important because children facing hunger are more likely to have social and behavioral problems, experience developmental impairments and repeat a grade. Overweight kids are at a greater risk of having physical and social-emotional difficulties, according to a Y informational handout.

The kitchen is the most impactful aspect for the Y in this new location.

Also included will be multi-purpose exercise rooms, a walking track, lockers, exercise equipment, administrative offices and a place to treat chronic diseases to improve quality of life. Diseases include cancer and Parkinson’s, to do cardiac rehab and to address diabetes prevention.

In addition to this new branch – to be called the Watts-Midtown Library – the Rock Island library will continue to operate its downtown location at 401 19th St. and the Southwest Library at 9010 Ridgewood Road.

Valley Construction, Rock Island, is the contractor for the new project and IMEG of the Quad-Cities and Studio 483 Architects, Rock Island, are the architects.

The Tri-City Jewish Center congregation and that of Temple Emanuel, Davenport, have moved to a smaller, shared space called the Beit Shalom Jewish Community, 2215 E. Kimberly Road, Davenport.

