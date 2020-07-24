Two Rivers YMCA offers swim lessons

The Two Rivers YMCA, 2040 53rd St., Moline, is offering swim lessons for area youth.

Drowning is the second leading cause of death for children ages 5-14. Making sure they have learned the life-long skill of swimming is essential.

All levels of youth lessons are currently being offered from Parent/Child lessons for infants to mastering Stroke Development for older youth. The next session begins on August 10 and runs for four weeks. These lessons are open to active Y members and community members.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, class sizes are limited capacity. If a child is at the early stages of swim development a parent will need to be present during the lesson to support the child as the instructor leads the class. This ensures physical contact only between family members.

To register your child for swim lessons please visit the website https://www.tworiversymca.org/.

