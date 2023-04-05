Earl Hanson and Washington Junior High in the Rock Island-Milan School District are still without power Wednesday morning after a series of storms tore through the Quad-Cities Tuesday.
Students at the two schools will not attend classes Wednesday, the district said in a statement, and staff have reported to other schools in the district. All other schools are in session and programs will run as scheduled.
Brooklyn Draisey
Lifestyles Reporter
