Two Davenport West students have been removed from school after one assaulted the other.
Davenport police are investigating the matter.
Mike Vondran, communications representative for Davenport Community Schools, confirmed Monday afternoon that one student assaulted another at lunch time.
"Both were released to their parents and removed form the school property," he said.
Two seconds-long videos, purportedly from the incident, are being shared on social media, showing two boys involved in an assault.
In one video, a student walks up to another, seated at a cafeteria table with other students, and begins to punch him.
In the second video, the first student continues to hit the other student, who is on the floor, then throws a chair at him.
Vondran had no information about the condition of either student.