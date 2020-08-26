Two students test positive for COVID-19 at United Township High School

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three weeks into the school year, things were off to a solid start at United Township High School, despite COVID-19 lurking in the background.

Then, the seemingly inevitable happened. The school learned Wednesday that two students had tested positive for COVID-19.

“All teachers and students who would have had possible prolonged exposure have been contacted,” Jay Morrow, superintendent for District 30, said. “Deep cleaning of the rooms has occurred.”

In a letter on the District 30 website, uths.net, Morrow let parents know the facts and the response.

The school had already informed authorities at the Rock Island County Health Department. Individuals who may have had contact with the two students had been informed and are following proper protocols to prevent further spread within the school and community, he wrote in his letter.

“We are following the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as the state and local health departments for best practices and procedures to protect everyone’s health.”

Among the steps being taken, he added are: