Two suffer critical injuries Sunday in Rock Island crash

Two men were sent to Iowa City for treatment after a vehicle crash Sunday in Rock Island.

Police officers were called at about 1:19 a.m. for a report of a single-vehicle crash at 44th Street and 4th Avenue, according to the Rock Island Police Department. The two men suffered critical injuries in the crash. A third man was also injured, but not as severely. He was treated and released.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The initial investigation indicates three men were heading west on 4th Avenue in a 2008 Hyundai when it went out of control on the curve onto 44th Street, left the roadway and rolled over.

The two more severely injured occupants were initially sent to UnityPoint Health-Trinity, but later sent to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, the police department said.

The identities of the vehicle’s occupants were not being released Monday and the cause of the crash was still being investigated.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.