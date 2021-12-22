 Skip to main content
Two suffer minor injuries in Davenport crash
Two suffer minor injuries in Davenport crash

Two people suffered minor injuries Wednesday in a head-on collision in the 900 block of East River Drive, just east of Tremont Avenue, Davenport Police said.

One person was taken to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport, for evaluation and treatment of minor injuries, while another person was evaluated and treated on the scene by paramedics with Medic EMS.

Police said the crash occurred at 3:54 p.m. between an eastbound Honda Accord and a westbound BMW 540i.

The driver of the Honda was taken to Genesis Medical Center after being removed from the vehicle by Davenport firefighters.

Police had not released information on any charges late Wednesday.

