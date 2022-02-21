Two taken to hospital in three-vehicle crash in Davenport, including 911 dispatcher

At least two people were taken by ambulance to a local hospital, including a Scott County 911 dispatcher, following a three-vehicle crash in Davenport Monday night.

The crash occurred at the intersection of 46th Street and Welcome Way.

Police closed the road and diverted vehicle and semi traffic at 50th Street and Welcome Way. Motorists were advised to avoid the area and take alternate routes.

Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane, who was in the area and responded to the scene, said one of those injured was a 911 dispatcher who works at the Scott Emergency Communications Center.

Lane said the dispatcher was driving with a passenger on 46th Street and was crossing the intersection at Welcome Way along with the driver of a pickup truck, when the driver of a white sedan heading south on Welcome Way ran a red light.

Three heavily damaged vehicles could be seen at the scene, and debris was strewn throughout the intersection. The vehicle Lane said was driven by the 911 dispatcher was mangled and appeared to have been pushed up near the front entrance of Express Employment Professionals at the southwest corner of the intersection.

Lane said the driver of the vehicle that ran the red light fled on foot.

He said the dispatcher and a passenger of the vehicle that ran the red light were taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

Lane said he did not know the extent of their injuries or that of others who may have been injured.

Davenport police continue to investigate and were working to analyze the causes and events of the vehicle collision.

No further information was immediately available Monday night.

