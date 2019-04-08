Try 3 months for $3
Crash on Crow Creek Road

Two trucks collided Monday afternoon, April 8, 2019, on the 5500 block of Crow Creek Road, Bettendorf.

 ANDY ABEYTA AABEYTA@QCTIMES.COM

At least one person was transported by ambulance from the scene of a crash shortly after 4:30 p.m. Monday in the area of Middle Road and Thornwood, Bettendorf.

Officials rerouted traffic from the area while crews cleaned up the debris scattered nearby. Both trucks, one of which was a Davey tree service truck, sustained major damage.

Bill Martin, of 5262 Crow Creek Road, watched the proceedings from his front porch. He was inside his house when the crash happened. "It sounded like a bomb gong off," he said.

No information about tickets or the names of those involved was available late Monday.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Film critic/reporter since 1985 at Quad-City Times. Society of Professional Journalists, Broadcast Film Critics Association and Alliance of Women Film Journalists member. Member of St. Mark Lutheran Church.