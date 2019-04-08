At least one person was transported by ambulance from the scene of a crash shortly after 4:30 p.m. Monday in the area of Middle Road and Thornwood, Bettendorf.
Officials rerouted traffic from the area while crews cleaned up the debris scattered nearby. Both trucks, one of which was a Davey tree service truck, sustained major damage.
Bill Martin, of 5262 Crow Creek Road, watched the proceedings from his front porch. He was inside his house when the crash happened. "It sounded like a bomb gong off," he said.
No information about tickets or the names of those involved was available late Monday.