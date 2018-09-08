A two-car, head-on collision at the intersection of 4th Street and River Drive in Davenport occurred this afternoon, where several firetrucks and ambulances responded.
Davenport police had no information to immediately provide regarding the medical condition of the passengers or the cause of the accident. At 2:15 p.m., a squad car was still blocking eastbound traffic on River Drive.
The crash involved a gray Ford Fusion and a white Ford Expedition. The vehicles were severely damaged, with debris littered in the roadway and on a neighboring sidewalk.