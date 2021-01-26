 Skip to main content
Two vehicles damaged in Bettendorf garage fire
Two vehicles damaged in Bettendorf garage fire

A house fire at 6794 Jakes Lane damaged two vehicles in the garage, but no one was injured

Bettendorf Fire dispatched at approximately 1:45 p.m. to the home, where the fire had started in an attached garage.

Davenport Fire, Rock Island Arsenal, and Riverdale Fire assisted.

WATCH NOW: Bettendorf firefighters work the scene of a structure fire at 6794 Jakes Lane

