Two vehicles spotted in river in Moline

Divers discovered two long-ago stolen vehicles in the Mississippi River off the Ben Butterworth Parkway in Moline this week.

A dive team working for Lunda Contruction, which built the new Interstate 74 bridge, made the discovery Monday, Moline police said.

The submerged vehicles have been identified as a Chevrolet pickup truck that was reported stolen in East Moline in May 2013 and a Chrysler sedan that was reported stolen in Moline in November 2006, police said.

"Both vehicles are believed to have been in the river for many years, based on the river silt and mud content," police wrote in a news release Tuesday. "The Moline Police Department is still conducting an investigation with the assistance of the Big River Rescue and Recovery Dive Team.

"Once the investigation is complete, the department will consult with the dive team and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on the determination if the vehicles should be removed or left in the riverbed."