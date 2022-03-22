Two vehicles struck by gunfire in Rock Island

A shooting Monday damaged two vehicles in Rock Island, though no one was reported injured, according to police.

Officers were called about 12:44 p.m. to investigate a report of two vehicles that appeared damaged by gunfire in the 1200 block of 35th Street, according to the Rock Island Police Department. When they arrived, they found spent shell casings and fragments of at least one bullet.

Investigators reviewed a log of overnight police calls and found one report of gunfire that came in about 4:42 a.m. from that area, the department said. Officers sent to investigate at the time did not find evidence of gunfire.

As of late Tuesday morning, there had been no reports of any injuries caused by the shooting, nor had there been any arrests, the department said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.