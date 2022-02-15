Two vehicles struck by gunfire Monday in Rock Island

Two vehicles were struck by gunfire Monday evening in Rock Island, but no one was reported hurt.

The shooting happened about 5 p.m. at the intersection of 20th Street and 13th Avenue, according to a department police report, which described the incident as reckless discharge of a firearm.

The vehicles were parked and neither of them had people in them at the time of the shooting, police said Tuesday morning.

There had been no arrests as of about 7 a.m., according to police reports.

