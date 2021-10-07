Two vie for Buffalo mayor, five seeking three council seats in November city elections

Competitive races for Buffalo city council seats and mayor are shaping up.
City elections in Scott County are scheduled for Nov. 2, with early voting beginning Oct. 13.
In Buffalo, two are vying for the mayoral seat and five are seeking election to three council seats.
The 2020 census reported Buffalo's population at 1,176. That's 94 fewer people than the last decennial census. Buffalo is just west of Davenport along the Mississippi River.
Mayor
Sally Rodriguez
Rodriguez, 55, is the incumbent mayor. She's running for her second term. Prior, she served six years on the city council. Rodriguez is a human resources specialist, and said she'd like the city to focus on improvements that could bring more visitors to the city of Buffalo.
Buffalo is along the shore of the Mississippi River, and has a beach, parks, a community center, and events, Rodriguez said, including a fireman's dance, Buffalo Days, and an upcoming Halloween parade.
She said she wanted to draw more attention to Buffalo, and give exposure to people who may want to build homes or start businesses there.
Dave Stickrod
Stickrod did not return the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus' calls or emails.
City Council
Arthur Bartleson
Bartleson, 59, previously served a four-year term on city council, and is running again now that he's retired from working for the city of Davenport. He worked for the city for 35 years. His last title was street operation supervisor, and he's handled creek flooding and snow removal, too, he said.
His priority is, and expertise lies in, he said, improving infrastructure, specifically street and sewer projects. In his previous stint on the Buffalo City Council, Bartleson said the city made improvements to a four block area — getting rid of an uneven street, putting in curb and sidewalks, filling pot holes, and setting an asphalt base. Paved asphalt lasts longer than doing a seal coat, which fills and seals cracks rather than replaces damaged pavement.
"I think we need to do more projects like that instead of Band-Aiding things," Bartleson said.
He added that he'd like to explore making improvements to the fire department, and see if it's feasible to hire paid staffers.
Brandon Berg
Berg, 30, works for SSAB, a steel fabricator in Muscatine County. He's lived in Buffalo with his wife for 10 years and the couple has twin daughters.
He said he's running because he'd like to see the city council be more responsive to resident ideas.
"I want to hear what people have to say and make people feel like they have a voice," Berg said.
Austin Miller
Miller was appointed to the Buffalo City Council in January 2020. Miller ran for a council position in 2019, but lost, according to Scott County elections records. Miller did not respond to phone calls or emails.
Mary K Moore
Moore, 64, has lived in Buffalo her whole life. She retired from CHS, an agribusiness co-op. She decided to run for city council, she said, because she wanted to serve the community after she retired.
"A friend of mine stopped by and said you should run for city council, and I decided why not? I'm retired," she said.
She said she hopes to get involved and continue services by the city, including the park and various celebrations.
Jim Rogers
Rogers, who turns 73 in mid-October, is a retired employee of John Deere.
Rogers said he's running for office because "it's time for a change" in Buffalo representation. He said he'd like to make road improvements a priority and keep up city assets like the cemetery.
"I'm really particular about the cemetery because my wife and granddaughter are buried there," Rogers said. He said he's gone to city council meetings to tell the council there are weeds, unmowed patches of grass, or dirt piles. He said he's sometimes taken out weeds or mowed himself.
He said he moved to Buffalo in 1993 from the Illinois side of the river.
"I think I'm fair and honest, I tell you the way I feel, I don't hide stuff, if I say I do something for you, I'm going to do something for you," Rogers said. "I've helped people the 28 years I've been here. I'd go today and help someone if they need help. I just want people to know, if people don't know me, I will do a fair and honest job for everyone."