Two wounded in Davenport shootings Thursday

One person was wounded Thursday evening in a shooting at a Davenport trailer park. It was the second shooting victim of the day.

One person was detained after the incident that happened at 6:14 p.m. at trailer 41 at Lakewood Estates, 7171 60th St.

The victim was taken to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport, for treatment. The person's condition was not available late Thursday.

Earlier, Davenport Police said that at 12:57 p.m. officers were sent to the 2700 block of McKinley Avenue to investigate a report of shots fired and someone suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers located a shooting scene and a 17-year-old male suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim was taken to Genesis Medical Center East for treatment.

Hayes Elementary School was temporarily placed on lockdown because of the proximity of the incident.

Both incidents remain under investigation.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”

This is a developing story that will be updated.

