'Typical' spring thunderstorms this week in the Quad-Cities, then a cold front

Alan Edwards takes a spin around the Davenport Skate Park on Saturday. 

 Thomas Geyer

The spike in temperatures this week is likely to bring with it typical spring thunderstorms, a National Weather Service meteorologist predicts.

But a cold front expected Friday could bring more severe weather to the Quad-Cities.

"Right now, it's a little too far out," meteorologist Dave Cousins said Monday, referring to the timing for weather models that can assess the severe-weather risk.

The typical spring thunderstorms are expected Monday through Wednesday, he said, and temperatures are expected to climb into the 90s.

Severe weather is not in the immediate forecast, but that could change for the weekend, he said. As the week advances, more specific information will become available, regarding the risk of severe storms or tornadoes late in the week and into the weekend.

