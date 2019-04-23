DAVENPORT — The River Music Experience on Tuesday named Tyson Danner its new executive director. The nonprofit organization, which will celebrate its 15th anniversary this summer, has provided educational programs and concerts at 129 Main St. since 2004.
"Through my years as a participant in school music programs, a private vocal coach, a pianist, a choir director and a music director for various local theater groups, I have witnessed the life-changing power of music firsthand," Danner, 34, said in a Tuesday release from RME. “I'm honored to lead an organization that reaches so many people with the power of music."
Since September, he has acted as RME's interim executive director through a partnership with Quad City Arts, where he's been community arts director since 2016. Previously, he was theater coordinator at Davenport Junior Theatre. He also brings nonprofit executive leadership experience to the role, having served as founder and artistic director of the QC Theatre Workshop from 2012 to 2018.
Danner will continue to direct Quad City Arts community art programs through the summer.
“Our partnership with Quad City Arts proved to be the perfect transition," said Tracy Schwind, longtime RME board member and current chair. "Tyson led us through a great strategic planning process, which has resulted in exciting growth. I am very pleased with the momentum we have as an organization, and I'm happy that Tyson will continue to move us forward as our executive director.”
“Tyson's collaborative leadership and visionary outlook are a perfect fit for moving the organization into the future,” said Rene Gellerman, RME vice chair and president/CEO of United Way of the Quad Cities.
“Tyson sees the RME as a community connector and collaborator. Whether it's identifying ways we can support the local music sector, be a good ally in the region's growing music scene, or expanding partnerships that will result in more Quad-Cities kids getting unique music education experiences, Tyson keeps people, impact and mission top of mind."
In September 2018, Danner was named interim executive director of RME, a position he expected to hold through June. He continued to be a member of the staff at Quad City Arts, but was on loan full time to RME.
Carmen Darland, former CEO of Quad City Arts, retired in December after leading that organization for 10 years, and was succeeded by Kevin Maynard, a Geneseo native and former executive director of Galesburg’s Orpheum Theatre.
The RME board asked her and Danner last summer to analyze RME's status and recommend options for the future, since former CEO Deb Sandry-Powers left in May 2018 after four years to pursue other career opportunities.
Rather than having an open search, the board decided “based on the fact the past six months have gone so well, it seemed like a good fit," and offfered the position to Danner, he said Tuesday.
Quad City Arts will fill the community arts job, which includes overseeing the Metro Arts summer apprenticeship program, by the end of the summer, he said.
The RME will conduct a fundraising campaign April 26-May 10 to support its educational outreach programs. It plans to raise $15,000 in 15 days. Each day on its website and social media channels, the organization will tell a story about the impact and outcomes of its programs.
The campaign will support the following programs:
- Let's Band Together free school band and rock band instrument loans to students.
- Kidstock and Winter Blues rock camps.
- Private lesson tuition support.
- Free community workshops like Songwriters Round Table, Guitar 101, and Drum Circles.
- Classes and educational programs at Mid-City High School, Blackhawk Area Special Education Center, ARC of the Quad Cities, and dozens of schools and community groups.
The RME has seen expansion of its programs in recent years, according to the release, noting this year it will reach more than 22,000 people with educational programming, host over 100 concerts for more than 10,000 adults and youths, and create over $1 million of local economic impact.