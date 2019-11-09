An island in the Mississippi River often referred to as Princeton Beach could be in for a b…

On the morning of May 6, 1856, the Effie Afton steamboat was pushing upstream on the Mississ…

In a crowded Chicago courtroom on Sept. 22, 1857, a tall and eerily thin Abraham Lincoln ros…

If you go

What: Meeting to discuss a habitat rehabilitation and enhancement project for Pool 13 in the Mississippi River

Where and when: 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at the Clinton County Administration Building, 1900 N. 3rd St., Clinton.

For more information: For those unable to attend the event in person, the meeting will be broadcast via Facebook Live at facebook.com/RockIslandDistrictUSACE beginning at 4 p.m. on Nov. 14.

For more information about the project, visit go.usa.gov/xpcV5.

For more information about the public meeting, contact the Rock Island District at 309-794-5729 or email cemvr-cc@usace.army.mil.