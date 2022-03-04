U.S. Army: Davenport teacher sex assault of teen occurred in Saudi Arabia

The sexual abuse of a child by a former Davenport and Rock Island-Milan teacher occurred in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, U.S. Army officials confirmed Friday.

Gary Goins, 40, was sentenced this week to 42 months in prison after entering a guilty plea in his court martial at Fort Bragg, N.C. Officials previously declined to say whether the assault occurred while Goins was serving in the U.S. or was deployed out of the country.

The former staff sergeant, former teacher and one-time candidate for the Bettendorf school board was ordered to immediately begin serving his sentence at the Midwest Joint Regional Confinement Facility in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, officials confirmed Friday.

He was convicted by a military judge, pursuant to his plea, on one count of sexual assault of a child between the ages of 12 and 15, three counts of sexual abuse of a child involving sexual contact and one count of sexual abuse of a child involving indecent communication, Army records show.

Goins was suspended from the Davenport Community School District after he was charged in March 2021. Mike Vondran, spokesperson for the Davenport School District, said Thursday that he was not able to immediately confirm whether Goins had been permanently dismissed.

In addition to an dishonorable discharge, his rank was reduced from an E-6 to an E-1, which is effectively, "taking your whole career away," a military official said Thursday.

It is possible Goins will not serve the entire 3.5 years.

"Soldiers earn five days of confinement credit for every 30 days of confinement so long as they behave themselves while in confinement," said Capt. Perianne Duffy, of the public affairs office at Fort Bragg. "If, during the term of imprisonment, a prisoner violates the rules of the institution or commits any offense, all or any part of the good-conduct time, which has been earned on any unexpired sentence, regardless of where earned, may be forfeited."

Court records show the case involved the following:

On or about Dec. 24, 2020, Goines sexually assaulted a child between the ages of 12 and 15, initiating intercourse, according to military records.

Charges stated that he sent a text message to the minor "communicating indecent language." The Army says Goins texted the minor, saying "I'm sorry you are so sexy," "You are sexy," and "When was the last time you had sex?'"

Another charge accused Goins of giving alcohol to a minor, while the third charge accused him of directing the minor to delete text messages between them.

A final charge was the result of Goins lying to a Diplomatic Security agent when he claimed he did not have the minor's cell phone number, then lying again when he told the agent the minor voluntarily entered a bathroom with him.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.