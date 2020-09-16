U.S. Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal honored for excellence

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The U.S. Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal was recently honored for its excellence.

According to a news release, the garrison received the Commander in Chief Installation Excellence Award this week, one of only five installations across the U.S. Army to receive the honor.

“This recognition is attributed to the hard work of numerous employees who work tirelessly every day to provide the necessary facilities to support the readiness of our warfighter worldwide and make the Arsenal a great place to work and live that is safe and accessible for the employees, residents and the community,” said Col. Todd Allison, commander of the U.S. Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal.

During its fiscal year 2019, the Arsenal constructed 71 new housing units, as its housing population has increased from 40 residents in 2017 to 257 in 2019. The Rock Island Arsenal also saw a total of 106,486 visitors in fiscal year 2019, the year the award was based on.

