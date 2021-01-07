 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
U.S. Attorney for Southern District of Iowa resigns
topical alert top story

U.S. Attorney for Southern District of Iowa resigns

{{featured_button_text}}
Marc Krickbaum

Marc Krickbaum, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Iowa, which includes the Quad-Cities, announced his resignation Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021.

 Contributed

The chief federal prosecutor for southern Iowa, including the Quad-Cities, has stepped down from the position.

U.S. Attorney Marc Krickbaum announced his resignation Thursday, effective the same day.

President Donald Trump appointed Krickbaum as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Iowa — which holds court in Davenport, Des Moines and Council Bluffs — in 2017. Before that he worked for nearly a decade as a career federal prosecutor, previously serving as assistant U.S. attorney in Chicago and Des Moines. Krickbaum graduated from the University of Iowa and Harvard Law School.

"During his tenure, the U.S. Attorney’s Office brought significant prosecutions against violent street gangs and others responsible for gun crime, targeted those who sexually exploit children, and obtained significant civil settlements against those who commit health care fraud and other fraud against the government," according to a new release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Krickbaum, in the release, said, "Serving as United States Attorney has been the privilege of my professional life."

"I am grateful to the law enforcement and agencies we serve with, and to the people of the U.S. Attorney’s Office," Krickbaum said. "They have done great things, and they have many more to come."

The U.S. Attorney's Office would not provide a copy of Krickbaum's resignation letter and had no comment as to the reason for his resignation.

An interim U.S. Attorney was not immediately named, but will be appointed until a new attorney is selected by the new administration, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Heads of federal offices commonly change jobs at the end of administrations. Trump's term will end when Democrat President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in on Jan. 20.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News