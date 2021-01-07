U.S. Attorney for Southern District of Iowa resigns

The chief federal prosecutor for southern Iowa, including the Quad-Cities, has stepped down from the position.

U.S. Attorney Marc Krickbaum announced his resignation Thursday, effective the same day.

President Donald Trump appointed Krickbaum as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Iowa — which holds court in Davenport, Des Moines and Council Bluffs — in 2017. Before that he worked for nearly a decade as a career federal prosecutor, previously serving as assistant U.S. attorney in Chicago and Des Moines. Krickbaum graduated from the University of Iowa and Harvard Law School.

"During his tenure, the U.S. Attorney’s Office brought significant prosecutions against violent street gangs and others responsible for gun crime, targeted those who sexually exploit children, and obtained significant civil settlements against those who commit health care fraud and other fraud against the government," according to a new release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Krickbaum, in the release, said, "Serving as United States Attorney has been the privilege of my professional life."

"I am grateful to the law enforcement and agencies we serve with, and to the people of the U.S. Attorney’s Office," Krickbaum said. "They have done great things, and they have many more to come."