U.S. Cellular to provide free chargers, portable power packs

The recent severe storms that have wreaked havoc throughout Iowa also have impacted cellular networks and resulted in service disruptions for many customers.

Many homes and businesses still may be without power, so U.S. Cellular stores are providing resources to residents who have been impacted by the storms.

The following U.S. Cellular stores will provide free chargers (wall and car) and portable power packs while supplies last:

• 4444 First Ave. NE, Cedar Rapids

• 901 S. Center St., Marshalltown

• 3800 Merle Hay Road, Des Moines

• 351 West Kimberly Road, Davenport

Quad-City Times​

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0