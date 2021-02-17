U.S. House committee to meet to establish rules for reviewing contested Iowa race

After months of uncertainty that have left the outcome of an Iowa congressional race in limbo, U.S. House members will meet later this week to determine next steps for reviewing Democrat Rita Hart's election contest.

The Committee on House Administration will meet Friday afternoon for a markup of a committee resolution to establish procedures in contested election cases "properly filed under the Federal Election Act, and related matters," according to a posting on the committee's website.

Peter Whippy, communication director for the Committee on House Administration, said the meeting is the first step in reviewing two election cases before the committee — Hart's and another filed by Republican Jim Oberweis' petition to overturn his Nov. 3 election loss to incumbent Democratic U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood in Illinois' 14th Congressional district.

"We’re establishing some regulations around timing and format for filings by lawyers," Whippy said. "It's promulgating rules on when filings should be filed. In a court setting, this is already very prescriptive. We are essentially creating a process for further filings. It’s very procedural. There is nothing dispositive about these proceedings. We're establishing a process by which various parties can file paperwork and motions with the committee."