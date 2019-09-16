DEWITT — A concrete patching project on U.S. Highway 30 southwest of DeWitt will close the loop from southbound U.S. 61 beginning Friday, Sept. 27.
The Iowa Department of Transportation's Davenport construction office said work will begin at 7 p.m., Friday and will last through 6 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, weather permitting.
Traffic will be detoured south around the work zone to the next interchange and the Long Grove exit, then back north to U.S. Highway 30 east.
Midwest Contracting, Cedar Falls, was awarded the $115,074 project.