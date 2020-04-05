You are the owner of this article.
U. S. Marshals arrest suspect in March 16 murder in East Moline
Lamont Williams

 CONTRIBUTED

U.S. Marshals have arrested a suspect in the March 16 murder of an East Moline man.

Lamont L Williams, 25, arrested Sunday in Rock Island, faces two counts of first-degree murder. The charges are Class M felonies, with a mandatory sentence of 45 years to life, a Sunday news release said.

East Moline police investigated the homicide of Demetrius Tucker in the 1000 block of 51st Avenue, East Moline. On March 18, the Rock Island County State's Attorney’s Office issued an arrest warrant for Williams.

Williams is being held in Rock Island County Jail on a $2 million bond.

