A High Water sign indicating flooding in LeClaire, Monday, April 29, 2019, on HWY 67 north.

 John Schultz, Quad-City Times

LeClaire officials have announced the U.S. 67 and Territorial Road have been reopened after being closed by flooding.

All downtown and Canal Shore Drive businesses also are open and accessible despite the Mississippi River flooding.

Quad-City Times​

