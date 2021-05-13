U.S. Rep Bustos announces emergency funding for colleges and universities in 17th District

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Illinois, announced a total of $98,034,270 in emergency funding for colleges and universities in the 17th Congressional District.

The funding will help local schools cope with the severe financial fallout from the pandemic and continue serving their students safely, she said.

At least half of the funding each institution receives will be distributed in the form of emergency cash assistance grants to students who are facing hunger, homelessness and other hardships as a result of the pandemic.

“A strong education is critical to the success of the next generation of leaders, and I’m proud to have helped ensure this desperately needed relief returns to our corner of Illinois and supports our students,” Bustos said in a news release.

Schools that will receive American Rescue Plan funding are:

Augustana College: $5,381,827

Black Hawk College: $8,249,958

Bradley University: $11,083,484

Carl Sandburg College: $4,515,215

Highland Community College: $3,840,353

Illinois Central College: $14,378,374