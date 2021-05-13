 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
U.S. Rep Bustos announces emergency funding for colleges and universities in 17th District
0 comments
topical

U.S. Rep Bustos announces emergency funding for colleges and universities in 17th District

  • Updated
  • 0

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Illinois, announced a total of $98,034,270 in emergency funding for colleges and universities in the 17th Congressional District.

The funding will help local schools cope with the severe financial fallout from the pandemic and continue serving their students safely, she said.

At least half of the funding each institution receives will be distributed in the form of emergency cash assistance grants to students who are facing hunger, homelessness and other hardships as a result of the pandemic.

“A strong education is critical to the success of the next generation of leaders, and I’m proud to have helped ensure this desperately needed relief returns to our corner of Illinois and supports our students,” Bustos said in a news release.

Schools that will receive American Rescue Plan funding are:

Augustana College: $5,381,827

Black Hawk College: $8,249,958

Bradley University: $11,083,484

Carl Sandburg College: $4,515,215

Highland Community College: $3,840,353

Illinois Central College: $14,378,374

Knox College: $3,491,027

Monmouth College: $2,749,332

Morrison Institute of Technology: $483,612

Rock Valley College: $11,944,780

Rockford University: $3,404,879

Spoon River College: $2,630,042

Western Illinois University (system-wide): $22,183,557

Sauk Valley Community College: $3,697,830

Students should contact their institutions for more information about how they can apply for an emergency grant.

Cheri Bustos

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Davenport man charged in car-in-river death
Local News

Davenport man charged in car-in-river death

  • Updated

The driver of a car that ended up in the frozen Mississippi River in Moline in February is being charged with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol in connection with the death of his passenger.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News