U.S. Rep Bustos announces emergency funding for colleges and universities in 17th District

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Illinois, announced a total of $98,034,270 in emergency funding for colleges and universities in the 17th Congressional District.
The funding will help local schools cope with the severe financial fallout from the pandemic and continue serving their students safely, she said.
At least half of the funding each institution receives will be distributed in the form of emergency cash assistance grants to students who are facing hunger, homelessness and other hardships as a result of the pandemic.
“A strong education is critical to the success of the next generation of leaders, and I’m proud to have helped ensure this desperately needed relief returns to our corner of Illinois and supports our students,” Bustos said in a news release.
Schools that will receive American Rescue Plan funding are:
Augustana College: $5,381,827
Black Hawk College: $8,249,958
Bradley University: $11,083,484
Carl Sandburg College: $4,515,215
Highland Community College: $3,840,353
Illinois Central College: $14,378,374
Knox College: $3,491,027
Monmouth College: $2,749,332
Morrison Institute of Technology: $483,612
Rock Valley College: $11,944,780
Rockford University: $3,404,879
Spoon River College: $2,630,042
Western Illinois University (system-wide): $22,183,557
Sauk Valley Community College: $3,697,830
Students should contact their institutions for more information about how they can apply for an emergency grant.