U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos of Illinois has been selected as the next head of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, a high-profile spot overseeing the congressional election campaigns for Democrats who will run for office in 2020.
The announcement was made late Thursday morning via Twitter by the DCCC. The social media post hails Bustos as a “fearless Democratic warrior,” adding: “We're thrilled to begin working under your leadership to expand on our historic gains, protect our majority & defend the interests of everyday Americans.”
Bustos, who represents northwestern Illinois’ 17th Congressional District, launched her bid for the position earlier this month after deciding not to pursue a House leadership post. In a statement, she noted an “era of divided government” in the U.S. and said “protecting and expanding our new Democratic Majority” would be a top priority.
“I'm running for this leadership position because, as someone who comes from a district that voted for Donald Trump, I live and breathe this every day of my Congressional career,” she said in the earlier statement. “The most effective way I can improve the lives of hardworking Americans is by helping secure our new Democratic Majority. Having worked extremely hard to help win races across the Heartland, I view this as an opportunity to continue my work while bringing the voice of both a woman and Midwesterner to the leadership table.”
Bustos ran against Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney of New York, and Reps. Suzan DelBene and Denny Heck of Washington. She is replacing Rep. Ben Ray Lujan, the outgoing chair.