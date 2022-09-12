U.S. Treasury: new Scott County juvenile detention center OK use of ARPA funds

Scott County can use federal COVID-19 relief dollars to build a new, larger juvenile detention center, a U.S. Treasury Department official said.

It's the first time the U.S. Treasury has weighed in OK'ing Scott County's plans to use federal pandemic relief dollars for a controversial expansion of the county's youth corrections facilities.

The county has continued to move ahead with its plans to use $7.25 million in American Rescue Plan funds to build new Youth Justice and Rehabilitation Center that doubles the number of licensed beds despite vocal critics, including the ACLU and NAACP, opposing the expanded facility.

Critics have said in addition to being morally hazardous, the county could also be illegally using funds, pointing to treasury rules that bar local governments from using the federal funds on building new correctional facilities in response to rise in violent crime.

The county has argued a more flexible spending category — a $10 million allocation for "revenue loss" — allows it to use the COVID-19 relief funds on "general government services," meaning the new Youth Justice and Rehabilitation Center can be included under the designation.

For the first time, the U.S. Treasury seemed to agree with the county's analysis in an email to a Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus reporter.

"The project is eligible under the Revenue Loss eligible use category," Acting Counsel to the Inspector General AJ Altemus said in an email to the Quad-City Times and Dispatch Argus. Altemus forwarded on responses from the Treasury Office of Recovery Programs, a federal office created to implement federal pandemic-relief programs.

Referencing the Treasury's final rule on how local governments can use COVID-19 relief funds, she quoted the Office saying: "specifically for the Revenue Loss eligible use category, the restrictions listed on page 31 of the SLFRF Overview of the Final Rule do not apply."

"Further, page 11 of the SLFRF Overview of the Final Rule states that recipients may use Revenue Loss funds for any 'government services' up to the revenue loss amount," which is $10 million.

That seems to directly contradict what Altemus told the Nation in an article published in late July, in which she was quoted from an email: "Capital expenditure restrictions apply to the use of the $10 million for lost revenue.”

When asked about the discrepancy, Altemus said she'd forwarded the request to the Office of Audit, and would follow up as soon as practical.

The county's plans to double the number of licensed beds from the current aging juvenile detention center has faced opposition from the ACLU, NAACP, criminal justice groups, and the lone no-voting supervisor, Democrat Ken Croken.

"I don’t want this to come down to a conversation of whether or not it’s legal, it’s whether or not it’s right," Croken said. "...Spending ARPA money on a jail when we have so many other compelling community needs is wrong."

Croken and others have argued the new facility is too big for the number of young people held there.

But the center's director, Jeremy Kaiser, has said the new facility allows the county to accommodate any fluctuations, meaning the county would have enough beds to keep young people in the county and close to support systems when there are spikes.

A spokesperson for the Iowa ACLU, which has written a letter to the U.S. Department of the Treasury opposing the county's use of COVID-19 funds for a new youth corrections facility, said the county's allocation is "a wildly inappropriate use of critical public health assistance funds."

"The Treasury Department needs to stop the misuse of these funds," Veronica Fowler wrote in an email. "We will continue our policy advocacy to assure that critical recovery funds—if and when they are used in the criminal justice system—are dedicated solely and fairly to prevention, rehabilitation, and to community reintegration of kids who need help.”