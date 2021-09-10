 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UAW to decide Sunday whether strike could be an option during Deere negotiations
0 Comments
topical alert top story

UAW to decide Sunday whether strike could be an option during Deere negotiations

  • 0
John Deere Logo
Rick Rector

Members of the United Auto Workers Local 865 are scheduled to vote Sunday on whether or not a strike could be an option in the negotiations with Deere & Company.

Negotiations began in August to replace the six-year agreement that ends on Oct. 1, according to a Deere news release. The expiring contract covers 12 Deere facilities and 10,100 maintenance and production workers.

A post on the UAW’s Facebook page states that a strike authorization vote will be held Sunday.

A vote approving the authorization does not mean there will be a strike. Instead it is the membership giving the bargaining team the authority to call for a strike if it thinks one is necessary.

The facilities impacted by the contract negotiations include the Davenport Works; Harvester Works, East Moline; North American Parts Distribution Center, Milan; and the Seeding Group and Cylinder Division, Moline, the release states.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists explain why the moon disappeared in the year 1110

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News