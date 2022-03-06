Ukraine invasion sparks Davenport bar owner's memories of war and occupation

A shaft of Tuesday morning's sunlight spilled through a window of Jeno's Little Hungary and illuminated newspaper pages spread out in front of the bar and grill's namesake and proprietor, Jeno Berta.

Berta had just shifted his attention from the sports pages to the news of war-torn Ukraine, which has now been under attack by Russia for more than a week.

"It's a sad thing to see, the Russians on the move," the 84-year-old Berta said. "It brings back memories. A lot of memories.

"I know a little bit, maybe, about how the people of Ukraine are feeling."

Berta was born in 1937 in a little village in Hungary called Hegyhatsal. From the time he was a small boy until he escaped Hungary in his late teens, Berta saw the violence of war and forced occupation. First came the fascists. Then the expansionist, totalitarian communists.

"Invaders. They came and took — even from people who had nothing to take," Berta recalled as he sat in his wood-paneled bar. "It didn't matter what color of uniform they wore, or the language they spoke."

The Nazis came in 1944 and demanded every dwelling paint a house census on the front door — which was to remain unlocked at all times. The Soviet Union's Red Army rolled into Hungary in 1945. The communists brought repression and economic "reforms" that robbed the majority citizens of anything more than a meager subsistence.

"To me, the war never ended. I was living in America before I realized people said the end of World War II was in 1945. For us, it didn't end. War was always with us."

War came to Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Berta and the rest of the world watched as Russian forces launched missiles at places called Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Dnipro. Troops landed in Odessa and Mariupol. A day later, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked residents to fight the invaders in the streets, and citizens with no military training made and used Molotov cocktails to delay the advance of Russian tanks.

By the first day of March, Berta read of 70 dead Ukrainian soldiers in Okhtyrka, 10 civilians dead after the bombardment of Kharkiv. The next day brought allegations the Russians were shelling civilian areas.

Berta said the images of Ukrainian citizens carrying arms and fighting brought back the hardest memories.

"From May 1945 to Oct. 23, 1956 — a Tuesday — the Soviets controlled our country," Berta said. "Why do I remember Tuesday? That's because that was the day the Hungarian Revolution started. That was the day we said 'Enough' and started fighting."

Without guns and with little training, Berta and his friends joined the fight. It cost him the fore- and middle fingers of his left hand. He chose to say very little of the violence he saw.

"I don't think my dad can help but think about his past when he sees what's going on in Ukraine," Jeno Berta Jr. said. "How can it not? He sees small bands of citizens, courageous people, fighting. He told me those people may lose their fight, but they will lose on their own terms.

"My dad is pretty stoic. He's like a soldier — he doesn't like to talk about himself or things he saw. His attitude has always been that he can't change the past. He made it to America. He loves this country very much and he has worked his whole life with the desire to repay America."

The elder Berta sat in the shaft of Tuesday morning's sun for more than hour, telling the tale of his escape from Hungary on Nov. 2, 1956.

"We forced the Russians to leave after one week of fighting," Berta explained. "But they came back on Nov. 4, 1956. And we knew we were going to be the mouse and Soviets were the cat. So I fled with three other friends. Only two of us made it over the barbed wire into Austria."

Berta said he survived — and found the country he loves — because of the kindness of strangers.

"People I didn't know helped when I was in a camp in Graz. They helped me in Munich. And Scotland. And Newfoundland. Montreal. And in New Jersey. And here in Davenport," Berta said. "I don't know how the world is today. Hopefully the people who have to flee Ukraine will be helped. Who wants to leave their home, their family, their country?"

Berta said the invaders of today aren't very different than the Nazis or the Soviets.

"They want to take. They want to rule and the reasons are whatever ones they can come up with," Berta said. "But there is one difference now. The Ukrainians have weapons. They have guns. And they can fight back."

