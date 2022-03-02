Ukrainian flag flies at Davenport City Hall in symbol of support, I-74 bridge can now display both colors

Davenport city officials raised the Ukrainian flag in front of Davenport City Hall on Wednesday in a show of support for the nation confronting a Russian invasion.

"A democracy is under attack by tyranny, and this is our little way to show support," Matson said, holding the blue and yellow flag.

The flag will fly at half staff until 9 a.m. Thursday, Matson said, and the city was in the process of deciding how often to fly the flag -- every Wednesday, for example.

"We'll put it at half-mast. Half-mast means to show support, respect, distress, warning, salute, I think all those fit here," Matson said.

Other landmarks of the Quad-Cities are showing support with the blue and yellow colors.

The I-74 bridge, which has aesthetic lighting, is now lit up with blue and yellow. It was lit up blue on Monday night and yellow on Tuesday night because Bettendorf officials weren't initially able to display the two colors at the same time.

Likewise, Davenport's sky bridge can't display blue and yellow lights at once, Matson said. He added that the city was looking into vendors that could set that up.

Davenport takes lighting requests for skybridge. According to Davenport's website, the individual colors available are red, green, blue, pink, purple, yellow, orange, and white. Combo color requests include red, white and blue; red and green; and rainbow.

