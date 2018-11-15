Try 1 month for 99¢

An unattended candle is being blamed for igniting a fire that badly damaged a Davenport home Thursday morning.

Davenport firefighters responded to a house fire at 415 South Lincoln Ave. in Davenport Thursday. Several occupants were in the structure at the time of the fire but were able to get out before emergency personnel arrived.

Davenport firefighters of B Shift were dispatched to 415 S. Lincoln Ave. shortly after 8 a.m. in response to a house fire, Davenport City spokeswoman Jennifer Nahra said.

As firefighters arrived on the scene they could see smoke and flames coming from an upstairs window of the 1½-story frame home that was built in 1900.

The fire was quickly knocked down and hot spots were extinguished, Nahra said.

No injuries were reported.

Davenport firefighters of B Shift responded to a house fire at 415 South Lincoln Ave. in Davenport Thursday.

The American Red Cross of the Quad-Cities and Western Illinois was called to provide emergency shelter for the three residents of the house which is owned by George Luis, according to the Scott County Assessor’s online records.

Holding one of her pets, Brenda Alexander talks about being awakened by the landlord when a fire broke out at 415 South Lincoln Ave. in Davenport on Thursday.

The Davenport Fire Marshal determined the cause of the blaze to be an unattended candle.

A damage estimate was not available late Thursday.

